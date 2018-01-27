Offensive-friendly night leads to men’s basketball’s win over Wake By Dalton Ray — Men’s basketball used a team effort... Posted January 27, 2018

Gallery: SAB hosts 16th annual International Fashion Show By Megan Brewer — All photos from Student Activity Board... Posted January 27, 2018

Women’s tennis records another pair of 7-0 wins By Dalton Ray — Women’s tennis swept another double-header, this... Posted January 26, 2018

Indiana sweeps swim and dive on senior day By Dalton Ray — Senior day for swim and dive... Posted January 26, 2018

Equifax hack: Is enough being done for account security? By Madison Thompson — U of L employees experienced an... Posted January 26, 2018

Baseball continues to rack up preseason accolades By Brad McGuffin — Baseball received its fifth preseason ranking... Posted January 26, 2018