Fourth-ranked women’s basketball handles Wake Forest with ease
By Matt Bradshaw–
No. 4 women’s basketball (22-1, 8-1) demolished Wake Forest (10-12, 2-7) 89-52 for their second straight win following the FSU loss. The Cardinals shot 48 percent from the field, including 50 percent beyond the arc, while holding the Demon Deacons to 32 percent.
Asia Durr lead the team with 26 points and four rebounds. Arica Carter played solid at point guard with 11 points and four assists. Jazmine Jones posted 15 points and Bionca Dunham added 16 off the bench.
With the help of his bench, coach Jeff Walz was able to keep the pressure on Wake Forest during the entire contest. Non-starters Dana Evans, Sydney Zambrotta and Bionca Dunham combined for 27 overall points.
“We did a great job pressuring them full-court and turning the ball over,” Durr said.
Jones started the first quarter quickly for the Cardinals by scoring the first eight points. The sophomore wing led two fast breaks and shot 4-of-4 from the free-throw line during the span.
“I was just trying to play aggressive,” Jones said. “It paid off in the first three minutes.
Wake Forest initially kept Louisville’s offense in check by fouling, putting their opponent in the bonus within the first five minutes of the game. Louisville answered by sinking 10-of-10 from the free-throw line by the end of the first quarter, leading 24-13.
After just one field goal in the first, Durr lit up the second quarter with 16 points. She led a 21-8 run that put the Cardinals up by 20 points over the Demon Deacons.
The game became somewhat heated after Durr was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. Durr nailed the basket, then Wake Forest’s head coach Jen Hoover was given a technical foul for disputing the call. Louisville led 48-30 at the half.
The Cardinals pulled away in the third quarter, making a 12-0 run to put themselves in front by 30 points. Carter spearheaded the run with eight points, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and two steals. The Demon Deacons trailed 72-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Wake Forest stayed even with Louisville in the final quarter, 17-17, but the Cardinals’ lead was already too large to surmount.
“It was a really good win for us,” Walz said. “It was nice to get so many minutes from everyone.”
Women’s basketball travels to Virginia for a match up with the Cavaliers on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Photo by Conner Farrell / The Louisville Cardinal