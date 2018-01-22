Former Cardinal editor selected as LPM interim president

By Shelby Brown —

Former Louisville Cardinal Editor-in-Chief Stephen George was appointed as Louisville Public Media’s interim president and general manager Jan. 17. George served as LPM’s executive editor since August 2015 and edited The Cardinal 2002-03.

Growing up, George said news was present in his home from an early age. George wanted to be a journalist after reading the Courier-Journal’s sports section as a child.

“My parents made sure we understood how important it was to know what was happening in the world and why,” George said.

In high school, George became interested in public radio.

George said his time at the Cardinal coincided with the pivotal time in America after 9/11.

“Being a student journalist gave me the opportunity to explore how young people were dealing with these crisis points in American life. A lot of us were figuring out where we fit and how we could make an impact on our community and the world more broadly,” George said.

George said persistence is key in making it in the field of journalism.

“Whether its with a source or with an editor you hope will give you a job, just keep asking,” George said.

George replaces former LPM president and general manager Michael Skoler.

Photo by J. Tyler Franklin / Louisville Public Media