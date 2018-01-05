Football’s Traveon Samuel to transfer

By Dalton Ray —

Football’s junior receiver Traveon Samuel has announced he will transfer from the program.

Samuel came to U of L as a four-star recruit and has totaled 746 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 162 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in his career at U of L.

He was also a returner for the Cardinals, averaging 21 yards a return on his 34 attempts with one touchdown.

Samuel has not announced which school he will attend next season.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal