Football’s Traveon Samuel to transfer

By Dalton Ray on January 5, 2018
By Dalton Ray —
Football’s junior receiver Traveon Samuel has announced he will transfer from the program.
Samuel came to U of L as a four-star recruit and has totaled 746 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 162 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in his career at U of L.
He was also a returner for the Cardinals, averaging 21 yards a return on his 34 attempts with one touchdown.
Samuel has not announced which school he will attend next season.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal