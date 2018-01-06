Five former Cardinals to enter U of L Athletics Hall of Fame

By Matt Bradshaw–

The U of L Athletics Hall of Fame will induct five former Cardinals on Feb. 2 in the Brown & Williamson Club of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The inductees include Keola Calderon for women’s softball, Adrian Cann for men’s soccer, Sharon Bellamy Richardson for women’s basketball, Reece Gaines for men’s basketball and Jessica Javelet for field hockey.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome back and honor these five terrific individuals who are legends in each of their respective U of L sports programs,” interim athletic director Vince Tyra said. “All five have made lasting contributions to Cardinal Athletics that now culminate in their induction to this prestigious hall of fame.”

Calderon (2000-03) was part of the initial class of freshmen who started the softball program in its inaugural season . She was a four-time All-Conference USA selection and honored on the Conference USA All-Decade team.

The California native did not miss a game her entire collegiate career and started in all but one. Calderon is ranked in the top five in career games played, games started and doubles and holds a spot among the top 10 leaders in all-time hits, triples, RBIs and walks.

Cann (2000-2003) was an All-American second team selection as a senior in 2003 for men’s soccer. The two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year started and completed 76 matches for the Cardinals.

After his collegiate career, Cann became the men’s soccer program’s first ever Major League Soccer SuperDraft selection in 2004, going 16th overall (first round) to the Colorado Rapids.

Bellamy Richardson (1995-99) helped women’s basketball win regular season Conference USA championships in 1997 and 1999. She ranks ninth all-time in school history with 1,577 points and led the team in scoring her junior and senior seasons. Her 851 career rebounds rank third all-time and she is fifth with 25 career double-doubles.

Richardson helped the Cardinals produce a combined 78-43 record and earn three trips to the NCAA Tournament in her four years.

Gaines (1999-2003) ranks fourth on the U of L career scoring with 1,945 points. He was a finalist for national player of the year awards and scored double-figures in 31 games as a senior and in 99 games throughout his career.

Gaines is third in career 3-point goals at U of L with 225 and his 475 career assists rank seventh. Gaines was the 15th selection overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2003 NBA Draft first round and played three seasons in the league. He is currently an assistant men’s basketball coach for Eastern Kentucky University.

Javelet (2003-06) was the field hockey program’s first three-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America selection (2004-06) and earned Big East Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006. The three-time all-conference team member is the most prolific scorer in program history with season and career records for goals and points.

Javelet was just as successful in the classroom, graduating in 2007 with a 4.0 GPA in marketing as the valedictorian of the business school.

Following her career as a Cardinal, Javelet was selected to USA Field Hockey’s Under 21 team in 2005 and trained within the national team program until 2009. Javelet competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of the USA Women’s Rugby Sevens team.

The Hall of Fame event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony will follow. The inductees will also be recognized at halftime of the Cardinals’ Feb. 3 men’s basketball game against Florida State.

