Dasha Barbours Southern Bistro cooks to perfection By Cydni Sloan — Looking for the closest thing to... Posted January 2, 2018

Third-ranked women’s basketball edges NC State, remains undefeated By Matt Bradshaw– Third-ranked women’s basketball (16-0, 2-0) defeated North... Posted December 31, 2017

Bulldogs buck Cards: Football comes up short, 31-27, in TaxSlayer Bowl By Dalton Ray — Outscored 14-3 in the fourth quarter,... Posted December 30, 2017

University braces for governor’s budget cuts By Shelby Brown — The University of Louisville’s budget is... Posted December 30, 2017

The perfect storms leads to men’s basketball being trounced by UK By Dalton Ray — Men’s basketball entered Rupp Arena as... Posted December 29, 2017

Men’s basketball embarrassed by Kentucky 90-61 By Matt Bradshaw– In their third loss of the season,... Posted December 29, 2017