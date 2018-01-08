Long-awaited listening tours begin Jan. 17 By Shelby Brown– The committee collecting information on U of... Posted January 8, 2018

Campus reminds students of cold weather procedures By Megan Brewer — As the spring semester begins and... Posted January 8, 2018

What to look for in U of L athletics for the 2018 spring semester By Dalton Ray — The new year is here and... Posted January 8, 2018

What you missed over winter break By Joseph Lyell — Here are the big campus stories... Posted January 8, 2018

What happened in sports over winter break? By Dalton Ray — Unfortunately, winter break is over. Students... Posted January 8, 2018

Women’s basketball beats Virginia Tech to move to 18-0 By Dalton Ray — Third-ranked women’s basketball used a big... Posted January 7, 2018