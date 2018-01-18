Building your mental strength one step at a time

By Roya Fathalizadeh —

Mental health is something that can be at times overlooked and ignored. However, one’s mental health should be taken just as seriously as one’s physical health.

Forty million Americans over the age of 18 are affected by anxiety every year according to Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Staying physically fit, maintaining relationships with family, social life staying organized and trying to get enough sleep, the college student is a prime candidate for mental health crisis.

Stressing over a test or not being able to sleep because your mind is flooded with thoughts can often be passed off as normalcy in a student’s life. Yet, without careful consideration, these recurring habits can be a warning sign of something far more serious.

Recognizing your behaviors is the first step on a path to a healthier mind. Although you may come to find you live with a mental illness, you can still develop mental strength. Your mental health is not synonymous with your mental strength. Just like a person can be physically strong with diabetes, you can be mentally strong with anxiety or depression.

Being diagnosed with a mental illness does not mean you are destined to continue bad habits. Though it will require more focus, work and effort, it is quite possible to develop healthy habits and an overall stronger mind.

Meditate

Meditation can help ease the mind and help with concentration.

Feel like you don’t have time? Download the app Simple Habit. As seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Simple Habit is an app that promotes better sleep, focus, memory and a stronger mental state with sessions in as little as five minutes.

Yoga

A close relative to meditation, yoga can not only improve your flexibility and physical strength, but it is the perfect outlet to a calmer mind.

By focusing all your energy and thought into keeping your balance, yoga can to reduce the impact on exaggerated stress responses and can be helpful for both anxiety and depression.

Read

Sometimes all your mind needs is a vacation. Fortunately, there is an infinite number of stories to be told that can help your mind escape into a distant imaginary world. There is also so much knowledge to absorb.

Stay organized

It seems like whenever my space is a mess, so is my life. Staying organized is a simple yet helpful way to keep your life in order. The stresses of not knowing where you put your favorite hoodie, or where you placed the paper your teacher told you to hold onto at the beginning of the semester, can take a toll on your everyday life. Merely keeping your space together can have a tremendous impact on how your day to day life flows. Less clutter, less chaos, less stress.

Find a hobby

Everyone has something they have always been interested in doing, but have never gained the courage to start. If you find yourself stressed and or in a bad state of mind, try pursuing a new hobby.

Starting something new you have always wanted to do such as a new sport, creating a blog or starting a collection can reduce the stress and create something you can look forward to. Continuing this hobby can lead to a more happy, focused, determined and stress free you.

Although meditating, yoga, reading, staying organized and finding a hobby can help improve your mental health, it is also important to see a doctor or talk to a professional about your persistent anxiety or depression. Seeking help and recognizing you want to make a change is the first step on your road to becoming a healthier person overall.

Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal