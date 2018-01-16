Brief: Postel invites campus into budget discussions

By Shelby Brown —

Anticipating larger budget cuts, Interim President Greg Postel announced two forums will be held in February to open conversation on university finances. Postel said U of L’s leadership team and budget officer addressed the original $1.3 million cut without impact on academics. At the faculty senate meeting Jan. 10, Postel mentioned the possibility of a 17 percent slash, totaling $22 million dollars for U of L.

“While we don’t know what the cut ultimately will be, we must prepare for the worst,” Postel said in an email blast Jan. 16.

Postel plans to attend Governor Bevin’s budget address in Frankfort tonight. Postel also said he is working with other university presidents to present the strongest case possible for higher education funding. A government relations team works out of Frankfort as well, dealing with legislators.

“I will personally call on legislative leadership for their support and plan to testify in person about the importance of this issue,” Postel said.

Postel said the budget office is drafting scenarios and brainstorming ideas to off set cuts with revenue generation.

“The University of Louisville is resilient. We have been through serious financial issues before, including the $48 million shortfall we are currently addressing. I am confident that, together, we will work our way through whatever cuts we face, and we will do so in a thorough, open manner,” Postel said.

Budget forum dates and locations:

Thursday, Feb. 22: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Floyd Theatre, Student Activities Center on Belknap Campus

Monday, Feb. 26: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kornhauser Auditorium on Health Sciences Center campus

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal