Brief: Classes canceled Jan. 16

By Joseph Lyell —

U of L students’ three-day weekend has been stretched to five days after inclement weather led officials to close the university Friday, Jan. 12, and now Tuesday, Jan. 16.

On-campus dining areas that will be open include Ville Grill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., POD Market at University Tower Apartments from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wendy’s from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Papa John’s from 12 p.m to 8 p.m.

The SAC will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal