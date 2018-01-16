Brief: Classes canceled Jan. 16

Don't Miss
By Joseph Lyell on January 16, 2018
By Joseph Lyell —
U of L students’ three-day weekend has been stretched to five days after inclement weather led officials to close the university Friday, Jan. 12, and now Tuesday, Jan. 16.
On-campus dining areas that will be open include Ville Grill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., POD Market at University Tower Apartments from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wendy’s from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Papa John’s from 12 p.m to 8 p.m.
The SAC will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal