Brian VanGorder named football’s defensive coordinator

By Dalton Ray —
Football has found their new defensive coordinator two weeks after Peter Sirmon resigned from the position. Journeyman-coach Brian VanGordner will be callng the Cardinal defense in 2018.
VanGorder was most recently a defensive analyst for Oklahoma State and served as Notre Dame’s DC from 2014-16 and Auburn’s in 2012.
He has had college stops at Georgia, UCF, Central Michigan and several others. He was the head coach of Georgia Southern in 2006 (3-8).
VanGorder has also served in the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-11 and also worked with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.
VanGorder’s defenses at Notre Dame never cracked the top 35 in yards allowed per game — 71st in 2014, 38th in 2015 and 44th in 2016 — and allowed at least 27 points per game in the of his three seasons.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal