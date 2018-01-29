Brian VanGorder named football’s defensive coordinator

By Dalton Ray —

Football has found their new defensive coordinator two weeks after Peter Sirmon resigned from the position. Journeyman-coach Brian VanGordner will be callng the Cardinal defense in 2018.

VanGorder was most recently a defensive analyst for Oklahoma State and served as Notre Dame’s DC from 2014-16 and Auburn’s in 2012.

He has had college stops at Georgia, UCF, Central Michigan and several others. He was the head coach of Georgia Southern in 2006 (3-8).

VanGorder has also served in the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-11 and also worked with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

VanGorder’s defenses at Notre Dame never cracked the top 35 in yards allowed per game — 71st in 2014, 38th in 2015 and 44th in 2016 — and allowed at least 27 points per game in the of his three seasons.

