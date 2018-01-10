Don't Miss
Brian Bowen to transfer to South Carolina
By Dalton Ray on January 10, 2018
By Dalton Ray —
Former men’s basketball player Brian Bowen has reportedly enrolled at South Carolina.
The five-star recruit is the player at the center of the FBI’s investigation on the university for a pay-to-play scandal with adidas. The scandal led to the firing of former men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.
Bowen will seek reinstatement from the NCAA.
Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal