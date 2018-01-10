Home   >   Sports   >   Basketball   >   Brian Bowen to transfer to South Carolina

By on January 10, 2018

By Dalton Ray —

Former men’s basketball player Brian Bowen has reportedly enrolled at South Carolina.

The five-star recruit is the player at the center of the FBI’s investigation on the university for a pay-to-play scandal with adidas. The scandal led to the firing of former men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

Bowen will seek reinstatement from the NCAA.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal 

About Dalton Ray

Sports editor (2016-18) that is technically award winning.

Email: dray@louisvillecardinal.com

