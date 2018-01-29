- Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture lectures on food insecurity
Baseball’s Riley Thompson and Devin Mann receive All-American honors
By Micah Brown —
Baseball’s infielder Devin Mann and pitcher Riley Thompson were named preseason All-American Second Team members by Baseball America.
Last season Mann hit for an average of .268 with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 44 RBIs in 64 starts. In his freshman year, the second basemen was to the ACC All-Freshman Team, as he recorded a .303 batting average to go along with nine doubles and 17 RBI in just 39 games.
Thompson, a graduate of Christian Academy of Louisville, contributed solid relief pitching from the bullpen. Last season Thompson posted a 1-0 record with 23 strikeouts in 15.2 innings, while recording a 4.02 ERA. Thompson decided to return for his junior year after being drafted by the New York Yankees in the 25th round of the MLB draft.
Baseball will start its season off with a preseason ranking of 13, as they travel to Florida to compete against three teams in The Charleston Crab House Challenge. The Cards will start the season by playing Richmond on Feb. 16 followed by games against The Citadel on Feb 17 and George Mason on Feb 18.
You can follow Micah on Twitter @micah_brown74
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal