Baseball continues to rack up preseason accolades

By Brad McGuffin —

Baseball received its fifth preseason ranking when USA Today Sports placed them No. 13 in their coaches poll.

Louisville is also ranked No. 14 by Perfect Game, No. 15 by D1Baseball, No. 19 by Baseball America and No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball.

The Cardinals have remained ranked in at least one major national poll every week since the release of the 2012 preseason rankings.

Coming off a College World Series appearance and eight players taken in the MLB draft, coach Dan McDonnell’s squad appears to be in good shape.

Junior right-handed pitcher Sam Bordner was named a preseason Second-Team All-American by D1Baseball.

Last year, Borner complied a 0.41 ERA, 2-0 record and three saves in 43.2 innings (23 appearances).

The Cardinals have a roster full of talent, winning a total of 200 games over four years.

Louisville will open the 2018 season on Feb. 16-18 in Charleston, South Carolina with a trio of games at The Charleston Crab House Challenge. U of L plays The Citadel, George Mason and Eastern Kentucky.

You can follow Brad McGuffin on Twitter @BradMcGuffin

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal