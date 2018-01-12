African-American theatre to celebrate MLK Day and Black History Month

By Yasmine Goodner —

With New Year’s festivities officially behind us, two other major celebrations are fast approaching, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month.

The University of Louisville is doing its part to pay tribute to the late civil rights activist, as well as other great black leaders who have impacted history with its annual presentations by the African-American Theatre Program.

MLK Program

This year, the MLK celebration will be held at The Playhouse, 1911 S. Third St., January 15 at 1 p.m. and will feature a reading of Troy Johnson’s “Free Lunch,” as well as music, theater and dance. The event is free to the public.

In addition, to celebrate Black History Month, the African-American Theatre Program will present “Fabulation or the Re-education of Undine,” directed by Jacqueline Thompson.

“Fabulation,” written by Lynn Not- tage, is a social satire that follows Un- dine, a successful black woman living in Manhattan. After her husband embezzles all of her money, a pregnant Undine is forced to return to her childhood home in Brooklyn and face a harsh new reality.