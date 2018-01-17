Brief: Closed search, administrative standards discussed at first listening tour

By Shelby Brown–

The first of four presidential search listening tours yielded multiple comments from audience members regarding future leadership at U of L today. Trustees Bonita Black, Ron Wright, Enid Trucios-Haynes, Brian Cromer, Jim Rogers and Bill Funk of the presidential search firm were present.

The session was slow starting with trustees encouraging audience members to the microphone. Once they did, concerns about transparency, the closed search and the integrity of the next president were voiced.

Professor Stephen Hanson said the perception of the presidential search was crucial.

“A closed search is not a legitimate option for U of L in 2018,” Hanson said. He also suggested the next president should be an outsider.

Speakers commented on dysfunction in the board of trustees, a desire for more diversity and representation and the standard to which administration is held.

Questions arose about whether candidates will meet with the campus community. Trucios-Haynes said finalists were highly encouraged but it isn’t mandatory. One audience member suggested the campus trip should be mandatory, reiterating the desire for an open search.

Another forum will be held tonight at 6 p.m. in the University Club ballroom. Two more will be tomorrow 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the same location.

File photo/ The Louisville Cardinal