U of L sues Rick Pitino

By Conner Farrell —

The University of Louisville is suing former men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino for monetary damages incurred from the vacation of NCAA games. This would entail both Final Four appearances and the 2013 national championship.

The university alleges that the coach’s negligence and “wrongful conduct” in current and previous scandals has painted the school in a negative light.

U of L is also seeking “any bonuses and other compensation wrongly paid” to the former coach for any appearances in the NCAA tournament.

The lawsuit, which serves as counterclaim to Pitino’s Nov. 30 breach of contract suit, claims Pitino was in charge of the program when it endured multiple NCAA violations. These violations include the Katina Powell escort scandal and the more recent FBI investigation of the sport itself.

The suit also claims that Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and high publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”

This suit was filed Wednesday, Dec. 13 in federal court.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal