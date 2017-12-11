Staff senate addresses foundation report, presidential search

By Megan Brewer —

The foundation report at the Dec. 11 staff senate revealed that all issues identified in the June audit have been addressed except for one.

In the past year, U of L Foundation has rebuilt its board, revised bylaws that are to be approved next week and started complying with open records in a timely manner.

“We’re operating with full transparency,” U of L Foundation Interim Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer Keith Sherman said.

The foundation is working closely with the board of trustees to address finances at U of L.

“We’re not the same foundation we were a year ago … and I think that’s a good thing,” Sherman said.

Staff senate approves resolution on the presidential search

Staff Senate Executive Committee approved a motion for a Staff Senate Resolution on the presidential search.

The resolution urged the board of trustees to publicly announce the finalist for the presidential position followed by forums with the university community.

“They’re working toward a compromise of some sorts,” SSEC Chairman Will Armstrong said.

COO and VP for ERM finalists to be named in the coming weeks

Chief Operating Officer and Vice President for Enterprise Risk Management are both down to two finalists.

Staff and Faculty Senate Executive Committees met with COO finalists Dec. 6 and VP for ERM finalist Dec. 7.

Final decisions for both positions are expected to be announced by late December 2017 or early January 2018.

Staff Senate meets again Feb. 12.

Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal