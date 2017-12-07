- Brief: Trustees continue legal recourse discussion
- Football’s Lamar Jackson announced Heisman Trophy finalist
- U of L removed from probationary status
- Brief: KFC Yum! Center general manager steps down
- Louisville rallies against Republican tax bill
- Faculty assembly forms tenure-track committee
- Lamar Jackson repeats as ACC’s Overall and Offensive Player of the Year
- Pitino sues U of L for more than $34 million
- Lamar Jackson: “The greatest player you’re ever going to see”
- The evolution of Lamar Jackson
Mid-game explosion spells 22-point win for women’s basketball
By Dalton Ray —
Using a 41-4 run over 16 minutes, No. 4 women’s basketball routs Vanderbilt 79-57. The 10-0 start is the second in program history.
Junior Asia Durr pitched in 25 points with 14 coming in the third quarter. The Cardinals forced 26 turnovers, cashing in 29 points.
Vandy had an 11-minute scoring drought from the second and third quarters.
First quarter
Durr kicked off the game with a 3-pointer and Carter pitched in a quick five points.
Louisville started the game leading 10-2 then Vandy went on a 14-4 run. With the game tied at 14, it turned into a back-and-forth affair leading to a 24-20 Vandy lead by the end of the quarter.
Louisville couldn’t overcome the hot hand of Bell. Her 16 points led Vanderbilt to a 62 percent shooting percentage.
Second quarter
Vandy’s Chelsie Hall fed off Bell, scoring a quick eight points to start the quarter.
Louisville struggled to convert on their forced turnovers, often giving the ball right back to Vanderbilt.
The Cardinals stop forcing cross-court passes and one-pass possession, which led to a 9-0 run.
Easy buckets from Sam Fuerhing helped Louisville establish a 42-33 half time lead. The Cards ended on a 16-2 run, preventing the Commodores from scoring for nearly five minutes.
Third quarter
Coming out of halftime, Louisville ripped off a 9-0 run before Vanderbilt called time at the 6:11 mark.
The run extended all the way to 15-0 before Vandy scored. The Commodores went 11 minutes, extending back to the second quarter, without a basket.
Louisville clicked on both ends to blow open the lead. Forcing 11 turnovers, the Cardinals held Vandy to four points in the quarter.
The Cards led 67-37 after three quarters.
Fourth quarter
With the game in check, coach Jeff Walz started emptying the bench. Louisville allowed 12 points in five minutes after allowing six points in the previous 15.
Walz inserted the started to quit the bleeding and finish the game off.
U of L plays Middle Tennessee Saturday at home at 7 p.m.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photo by Mike Henderson / The Louisville Cardinal