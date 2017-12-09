Lamar Jackson falls short in Heisman race

By Dalton Ray —

Lamar Jackson’s quest to be the second ever two-time Heisman winner has came up short. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the 2017 winner of college football’s top individual award.

Joined by Stanford’s Bryce Love, Jackson finished third in the voting after taking home the award 364 days ago.

Jackson’s Heisman campaign took a hit in the opening part of the season in which Louisville battled to stay above .500.

The ACC’s two-time Player of the Year had his Heisman steam pick up with his consistent play through the year.

Jackson finished the 2017 regular season with 3,489 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, 1,443 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal