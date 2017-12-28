Home Run Burgers & Fries hits one out of the park

By Asia Grigsby —

Home Run Burgers & Fries is a quirky little restaurant located on Cardinal Blvd. It is the perfect place for a burger for an afternoon meal in between classes or dinner after a long day.

This independent and locally owned restaurant has been around for almost a decade.

Opening in 2008, Home Run now has four locations and has been consistently voted to have Louisville’s number one burger.

Walking through the doors, one is immediately aware of the love of baseball.

The baseball murals, posters, plaques, memorabilia and logos are wall-to-wall. Every MLB team has a flag on the wall, some new and some old. They even have a small piece of U of L baseball.

Joining the memorabilia on the wall is the accolades the restaurant has gathered over the years.

The menu is fairly simple. Their most ordered menu item and signature dish is the bases loaded burger. This comes with a fried egg, double bacon, grilled onions, their signature Home Run sauce and a choice of cheese.

This all-star lineup option can be a single ($7.79), double ($9.99), or triple ($11.79) burger and for $3.90 you can make it a combo.

While they are known for their burgers, Home Run offers anything from all-beef hot dogs, vegan burgers, fish or chicken. The menu contains items from $4 to $12.

This restaurant makes you feel at home and is family friendly. Despite being on campus, the restaurant attracts all age groups.

ESPN stays on their television all day.

The service is good and quick. Within five minutes of ordering, the meal is placed on the table.

Overall, Home Run is not a bad experience. The meal is worth its price, and it’s a place that could be revisited for a variety of different dishes.

Photo courtesy / Home Run Burgers & Fries