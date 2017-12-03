Football squares off against Mississippi State in TaxSlayer Bowl

By Jordan Shim —

For the seventh straight season, football is going bowling. The Cardinals will llat No. 23 Mississppi State in the TaxSlayers Bowl.

TaxSlayers announced on Twitter that the Cards (8-4) would take on Mississippi St. (8-4) on Dec. 30 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Held in Jacksonville, Florida, Louisville played in this bowl when it was known as the Gator Bowl in 2005, losing to Virginia Tech.

Two-time ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year Lamar Jackson returns to his home state to play possibly his final game in college football.

Before the start of the season, the Cards and the Bulldogs swapped defensive coordinators, sending Todd Grantham to Starkville and Peter Sirmon coming to Louisville. But the Bulldogs’ head coaching situation is in limbo after Dan Mullen accepted the Florida head coaching position, and hired Grantham away from the program.

Mississippi St. is the fourth SEC team Louisville has played in bowl games in the last five seasons.

