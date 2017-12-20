Football hauls in recruits on Early Signing Day

By Dalton Ray —

This story will be updated as new recruits sign their National Letter of Intent throughout the day.

For the first time in college football history, college prospects have the opportunity to sign their National Letter of Intent prior to National Signing Day (Feb. 7). This submits a scholarship for the player and ends the stress of recruitment.

Entering Early Signing Day, U of L had 24 commits in their 2018 class. Both 247sports and Scout.com have the Cardinal’s recruiting class ranked 26th in the nation and fifth in the ACC. ESPN thinks more highly of the commits Louisville has, ranking them 17th in the nation and fourth in the ACC.

As more prospects sign their NLI, here is the current list of signed prospects for U of L (all ratings, rankings, height and weight are from ESPN):

Robert Hicks: Four-star linebacker (6-foot, 237 lbs.)

From Miami, Florida, Hicks is the No. 4 ranked inside linebacker. He held offers from Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, Michigan State and others.

Trenell Troutman: Four-star cornerback (5-foot-10, 188 lbs. cornerback)

The No. 20 ranked corner is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Troutman had offers from Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati and more.

Tyler Harrell: Four-star wide receiver (6-foot, 165 lbs.)

The Miami, Florida native is the No. 53 ranked receiver. Harrell chose U of L over Wake Forest, Syracuse, Cincy and more.

Chandler Jones: Four-star cornerback (5-foot-11, 173 lbs.)

A second Miami Central High School commit (Hicks), Jones is the No. 42 cornerback and holds offers from North Carolina State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and more.

Marcus Riley: Four-star wide receiver (5-10, 170 lbs.)

From Tallahassee, Florida, Louisville pulled the No. 62 receiver away from Florida, Florida State, South Florida and Central Florida.

Jatavious Harris: Four-star wide receiver (6-foot-2, 176 lbs.)

The Cards beat out four SEC teams (Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt), a pair of Big Ten and ACC schools (Purdue, Minnesota, Miami and Pittsburgh) for Harris’ services.

Yasir Abdullah: Four-star outside linebacker (6-foot-1, 189 lbs.)

Abdullah received an offer from LSU, but the Tigers couldn’t sway the No. 24 outside linebacker.

Mike Boykin: Three-star defensive end (6-foot-5, 265 lbs.)

The No. 3 junior college defensive end, Boykin played at Gulf Coast Community College last season.

Jared Goldwire: Three-star defensive tackle (6-foot-6, 295 lbs.)

One of junior college’s top defensive tackles, Miami made a late push for Goldwire. He held offers from the Hurricanes, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kentucky and more.

Nigel Kilby: Three-star tight end (6-foot-8, 250 lbs.)

The third junior college transfer, Kilby is the No. 2 ranked tight end in the JuCo class. He is originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Thurman Geathers: Three-star defensive end (6-foot-3, 216 lbs.)

With an extensive offer list, Geathers comes from Georgia.

Telly Plummer: Three-star cornerback (6-foot, 183 lbs.)

Another Georgia-native, Plummer is the nation’s No. 67 corner. He chose U of L over Virginia Tech, Purdue, USF and more.

Adonis Boone: Three-star offensive tackle (6-foot-4, 272 lbs.)

The lone offensive lineman of this class, Boone received offers from Mississippi State, USF, Memphis and others.

Allen Love: Three-star defensive tackle (6-foot-2, 282 lbs.)

From Birmingham, Alabama, Love is the No. 77 defensive tackle.

Jordan Travis: Three-star quarterback (6-foot-1, 185 lbs.)

Florida made a late push for Travis, but the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback stuck with the Cardinals.

Dejmi Dumervil Jean: Three-star defensive tackle (6-foot-5, 367 lbs.)

Nephew of Cardinal great Elvis Dumervil, Dumervil Jean had an impressive scholarship list, including Michigan, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Michigan State and more.

Chatarius Atwell: Three-star athlete (5-foot-9, 141 lbs.)

From Miami Northwestern, Atwell picked the Cards over Illinois, USF, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and Florida International.

Hassan Hall: Three-star athlete (5-foot-11, 185 lbs.)

The No. 45 running back, Hall is from Atlanta, Georgia.

Quen Head: Unranked outside linebacker (6-foot-2, 215 lbs.)

Head is a three-star on 247sports and Scout.com and played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He held offers from Utah, Washington State and Memphis.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal