Ekstrom Library crams with students during finals

By Andrew Kent —
Finals week is here and Ekstrom Library has been packed with students prepping for the final exams and taking care of last minute assignments.
The East Wing of the Library (where the computer lab and a majority of the computers are) stays open until 2 am, while the whole West Wing of the library is open twenty-four hours a day to students.
The two weeks following Thanksgiving break are always stressful for students, especially regarding the time crunch and bulk of assignments that are generally due right before finals week officially begins.
Occasionally the library will see some late night student activity, but these upcoming weeks you will see a shift in just how many students utilize it from morning until the wee hours of the night.
Procrastination reigns true in some circumstances, as you see certain students scrambling to finish out assignments that should have already been finished. Some students stay ahead of the game by consistently making an effort to put in the hours to study and finish their work in a timely manner to prep for said exams.
“I try to prep for finals week by studying as much as I possibly can. I don’t want to overdo it and add on to the stress, but most importantly, I like to make sure I have enough rest and coffee to add on” said U of L senior Taylor Endler.
Coffee is a strong component in the realm of finals week and it comes in no short supply. Starbucks is now in Ekstrom Library and it stays consistently busy throughout the day and night.
“Honestly, I always just go get a coffee from Starbucks and find a desk in the corner of the library, put in my headphones and go into my own world,” said U of L senior Abbie Chambers.
Caffeine and solitude seem to be right at the forefront of nearly every student’s ritual and part of how they finish their assignments for the end of the semester.
With all of the updated campus amenities, and the new and improved library, there are vast amounts of locations in and around Ekstrom to grind out the last chunk of coursework to finish out the year strong.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal