Don’t miss out on volunteering over break

By Adria Calnon —

Christmas time is a time of giving, with presents shared between friends and family, time spent with loved ones and giving back to the community by volunteering.

After a brief survey of 50 U of L students about volunteering, 19 out of 50 students have volunteered before the holidays or continuously volunteer during the holidays.

U of L student Luke McCall has assisted with food collection for Wayside Christian Mission in the past.

“It was a great way to help people have nice meals for the holidays,” McCall said.

Many said they would be interested in volunteering, but weren’t sure of causes needing volunteers or good places in Louisville needing extra help around the holidays.

Metro United Way

Metro United Way is in need of volunteers to help tutor, mentor and advocate for children. For college students, this is a great opportunity to use your education for good and to uplift future students. For more information, contact Metro United Way at 502-583-2821.

Brightside

Brightside is accepting volunteers to help keep the city of Louisville beautiful. Events are available on their schedule, and there is an opportunity to organize your own neighborhood clean up. As long as you give two weeks notice, Brightside will help in your efforts by donating gloves, trash bags and trash pick up for clean up. For more information, contact Brightside at 502-574-2613.

Dare to Care

Dare to Care needs volunteers for a variety of services, including sorting food, shuttling bread and donations to sorting facilities, as well as answering phone calls and helping with data entry. To help fight hunger and help those who suffer from lack of food availability, call Dare to Care at 502-966-3821.

Jefferson Memorial Forest

The Jefferson Memorial Forest would love for some volunteers who can assist with trail maintenance, support nature education programs and help out on scheduled clean up days. For more information, contact Jefferson Memorial Forest at 502-380-1753.

Louisville Metro Animal Services

Louisville Metro Animal Services seeks for volunteers to provide administrative support, help with cat and dog care, wash laundry and clean kennels. If you love animals and want to help make their living spaces more comfortable, call Louisville Metro.

The Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo welcomes volunteers in several areas, including a youth program that is made especially for young volunteers from 13-18 years old. So if you or a younger sibling are interested in volunteering, this could be a great place to go. Contact Louisville Zoo at 502-238-5350.

These are just a few of the many charities in Louisville that could use help over the upcoming holiday season. Spend winter break doing something great, and help others in the process.