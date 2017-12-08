Brief: Winter break will come early for faculty and staff

By Joseph Lyell —

U of L faculty and staff have been given the day off on Dec. 22, the last Friday before winter break.

Interim President Greg Postel said in an announcement on Dec. 8 that the extension of winter break is a sign of appreciation of the hard work and patience faculty and staff exhibited through accreditation and other issues that the university faced this year.

Postel stressed that this should be seen as a one-time event, not a permanent change to the university’s schedule. He also said some services still must be maintained, and employees should check with supervisors to ensure they can take off.

Postel said he hopes that the day will be used to enjoy more time with loved ones, and thanked faculty and staff for their dedication to the university, students and the community.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal