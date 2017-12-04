Home   >   News   >   Brief: KFC Yum! Center general manager steps down

Brief: KFC Yum! Center general manager steps down

KFC Yum! Center General Manager Dennis Petrullo has left the company, according to a statement provided by Anschutz Entertainment Group spokesperson Michael Roth on Dec. 4.

Petrullo had served as GM since AEG Facilities began operating the arena in 2012, and his departure came without warning.

The statement did not specify whether he resigned or was fired from his position.

Senior Vice President of AEG Facilities Richard Krezwick will serve as interim general manager until a successor is named.

