- Brief: Boil water advisory in effect for SAC, Threlkeld Hall
- Staff senate addresses foundation report, presidential search
- Lamar Jackson falls short in Heisman race
- Men’s basketball gets a “great team win” over Indiana
- Brief: Winter break will come early for faculty and staff
- Kentucky Department of Health declares an acute outbreak of Hepatitis A
- Ekstrom Library cramed with students during finals
- Board of Trustees names 2018 Grawemeyer Award winners
- Brief: Trustees continue legal recourse discussion
- Football’s Lamar Jackson announced Heisman Trophy finalist
By Joseph Lyell —
U of L issued a boil water advisory for the Swain Student Activities Center and Threlkeld Hall, Dec. 13.
The Louisville Water Company informed the university it inadvertently turned off the water pressure to those buildings last night.
A rave alert advised students in the SAC and Threlkeld to drink bottled water, or water from other buildings on campus while the advisory is in effect.
The alert also cautioned students to avoid hand washing, brushing teeth or other activities that could lead to ingesting tap water in the affected buildings.
At 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, a rave alert was sent to students, reporting a water main break occurred, which affected water pressure on Belknap and HSC campuses. The incident also compromised the production of steam used to heat Belknap buildings.
Two hours later, a second rave alert was sent, notifying students that water pressure and heat were being restored to both affected campuses.
The main break, which flooded the Shelby Park Neighborhood and surrounding areas, occurred near the intersection of Oak and Clay Streets, about a mile and a half northeast of campus.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the university.
