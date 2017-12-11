Men’s basketball blasts Bryant, prepares for Memphis

By Micah Brown —

In the campus game for the Gotham Classic, men’s basketball defeated Bryant 103-52.

Much like many of their games against inferior opponents this season, the team got off to a slow start in the first half, as they led by just one point with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Senior Anas Mahmoud matched his career high in points with 17 in the first half alone. The senior converted on back-to-back field goal attempts that sparked a 20-5 run to end the first half, with the Cards holding a 51-35 advantage.

Senior Quentin Snider scored 17 points as well on 6-of-8 shooting. The two seniors combined for 34 points on a total of 14-of-18 shooting.

Snider ignited the offense in the second half, blowing the game open for the Cards. The senior connected on three straight three-point attempts to start the second half, putting U of L up by a score of 59-39. From that point, Louisville had no problems putting away the opposition for good.

Deng Adel contributed on the offensive end as well with 17 points of his own as well as Ray Spalding who posted 11 points and nine rebounds. Five Cardinals scored in double digits as the up-tempo offense proved to be too much for the visiting Bulldogs.

Basketball will now begin preparation for their showdown with rival Memphis as they headline the Gotham Classic, which will be played in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 16th.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal