Women’s basketball steam rolls Murray State

By Dalton Ray —

Women’s basketball kicks their winning streak to six games with the annihilation of visiting Murray State. Ten Cardinals scored in the 115-51 dismantling of the Racers.

The 115 points is a program — men’s and women’s — record.

Leading scorers Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen played limited minutes and didn’t crack double-digit scoring.

Bionca Dunham had a carrer day with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Kylee Shook added a career-high 21 points. Dunham finished with 22 minutes while Shook finished with 19.

“I didn’t expect that many minutes but I just got to the open spots and my teammates got me the ball,” Dunham said.

Shook said she had an idea the bench would got a lot of time.

“(Coach) mentioned he would split up minutes and he told us to go for it when we got the chance,” Shook said.

Coach Jeff Walz went to his bench early against the over-matched Racers, leading to a program record 76 points off the bench.

Walz hopes this type of performance from his bench will help them develop.

“What I have to get (the bench players) to understand is you might not get 20 minutes every night, but you have to come in when you get your opportunity and contribute,” Walz said.

Louisville led 29-8 after the first quarter, shooting 48 percent and forcing 10 turnovers. The rest of the game followed that narrative.

U of L finished shooting 55 percent and created 26 turnovers.

Louisville’s four leading scorers — Dunham, Shook, Sydeny Zambrotta and Dana Evans — all came from the bench.

Multiple Cardinals finished with career-highs, including walk-on Jessica Laemmle recording six assists.

Now 6-0, Louisville travels to Indiana on Nov. 30.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal