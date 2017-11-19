Women’s basketball defeats Oregon, wins WNIT tournament

By Micah Brown —

Fifth-ranked women’s basketball defeated Oregon 74-61 on to win the Women’s NIT preseason basketball tournament. The win over the Ducks marked the Cards’ third straight victory over a ranked opponent this season and improved their record to 5-0.

Junior Asia Durr led U of L with 26 points. Hines-Allen, the tournament’s MVP, posted another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Durr’s 26 points came on 10-of-18 shooting.

“Sometimes I force things, take bad shots and Coach (Jeff) Walz has to tell me to chill,” Durr said.

Fortunately for Walz’s squad, that did not occur in their matchup with the Ducks.

Durr tallied 14 points in just the first half, adding another 12 in the second half.

Similar to their second half performance against Michigan, the Cards held Oregon’s leading scorer Sabrina Ionescu to eight points and three turnovers.

Oregon’s head coach Kelly Graves praised Louisville.

“I think on any given night they can beat anybody,” Graves said.

Women’s basketball will look to continue their dominating play Friday Nov. 24 against Murray State.

You can follow Micah Brown on Twitter @micah_brown74

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal