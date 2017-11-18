Women’s basketball continues success with win over Michigan

By Micah Brown —

After going on the road and upsetting fifth-ranked Ohio State, women’s basketball showed no signs of slowing down as they defeated No. 24 Michigan 74-49.

Trailing Michigan 37-32 at halftime, the Cards picked held Michigan to just 12 points in the second half.

After scoring a school record 47 points last week against Ohio State, Asia Durr was limited to 13 points for the game. Myisha Hines-Allen picked up the slack, posting 19 points.

Katelynn Flaherty, who became Michigan’s all-time leading scorer during the game, sunking all five of her three point attempts. Flaherty finished the half with 17 points.

Coach Jeff Walz expressed his displeasure with his players’ defense in the first half.

“We were terrible,” Walz said. “(Flaherty) is their best player … in one timeout I said ‘Don’t guard her. Because then you might guard her.’ It was opposite day.”

Walz continued, telling his players, “If I was a fan, I’d leave, because your effort was awful.”

The comments certainly seemed to light a fire for the Cards’ defense. In the second half, Flaherty attempted just one three-point attempt and was held to six points for the second half. U of L also limited Michigan to just four points in the third quarter and twelve for the entire second half.

“We defended as well as any team that I’ve coached, for 20 minutes. with about three minutes to go in the game, they had scored six points in the second half. I don’t care who you are, that’s not easy to do” Walz said.

With the victory over Michigan, the Cards will advance to the WNIT title game where they will face 10th-ranked Oregon on Sunday Nov. 19th, the third consecutive ranked opponent women’s basketball will face.

