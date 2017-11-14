Students want a say in real estate deals

By Joseph Lyell —

At Nov. 7’s SGA meeting, a resolution was passed detailing grievances against the foundation and the university.

The document petitions the president of the university, and the chair of the foundation to consult with the SGA before real estate deals are made.

The resolution was co-authored by SGA President Vishnu Tirumala, and Jasper Noble, the senate historian.

Complaints against the foundation include that the land for University Pointe was sold to a private company without consultation with students. The resolution also says this sale was made after students “repeatedly indicated a preference for university owned and operated housing.”

The resolution says profits from the University Pointe deal were supposed to be used for the restoration of Stansbury Park on South 3rd Street.

U of L’s website expected ground to be broken “no sooner than fall 2015,” but Jasper Noble said that the SGA was not aware of any progress on the project.

U of L’s Interim President Greg Postel and the Foundation Interim Executive Director Keith Sherman are under no obligation to accept the SGA’s resolution. However, Noble said the document was a statement directly from the student body.

“There needs to be some form of accountability to the students whenever there’s any sort of development.” Noble said. “This is something that the student body is not okay with, and this is something that we would like to see changed.”