Shutting out NC State, volleyball stays tied for ACC’s top spot

By Dalton Ray —

Entering the match in a three-way tie for the ACC’s first place, volleyball slayed NC State 3-0 to secure the conference poll.

Louisville, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh started the day with 14-2 conference record. Pittsburgh, like Louisville, won 3-0 to move to 15-2 in conference.

At Cardinal Arena, U of L won 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 en route to their seventh straight victory. Now 21-6 on the year, Louisville’s win dominant is exact what coach Dani Busboom Kelly wanted.

“We told them to play with no fear and that’s exactly what they did. It’s great to see them look confident out there,” Busboom Kelly said. “I felt like we didn’t have to do much coaching … they were dialed in.”

In the first set, NC State lead 2-0 but Louisville quickly regained the lead. Junior Wilma Rivera’s energetic play led the Cardinals to a .265 hitting percentage.

Regaining their composure, the Wolfpack led 17-11 in the second set. U o f L then scored five unanswered points. A block and kill from redshirt sophomore Amanda Green tied the set at 18. Sophomore Melaine McHenry’s kill gave Louisville their first lead of the set.

The Cardinals went on to win 25-22 in the set, a huge boost right before the break.

“We got a couple big blocks and that changed momentum. Volleyball is such a momentum driven sport so if you can grab it and hold on, you can go on big runs,” Busboom Kelly said.

Down 17-11, Louisville closed the second set on a 14-5 run.

The Cardinals jumped up early in the third set to secure the sweep. Ahead 12-10, U of L finished on another big run, winning 25-15.

Busboom Kelly says the team’s positive spirits is key to their success.

“We’re the type of team that needs everyone to play well to win and they know that. They also know how important that chemistry is to winning,” Busboom Kelly said. “Last year, it wasn’t a great year for the team and they were determined to make this year great.”

Busboom Kelly says her team doesn’t let the little things get them and they focus on volleyball when they step into the facility.

Louisville’s final home match is Sunday, Nov. 19 against North Carolina. The seniors will be recognized just before the 1 p.m. start.

Photos by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal