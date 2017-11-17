- Brief: Interviews underway for next COO
- Presidential search listening tour still not scheduled as December deadline looms
- New Human Resources policies concern staff
- Kent School helps battle turnover in child welfare workforce
- Students want a say in real estate deals
- Hines-Allen and Durr swell expectations for women’s basketball
- Men’s basketball must learn on the fly in 2017-18
- Former CFO files lawsuit over termination
- Pan-African department hosts “Take a Knee” discussion
- Rhonda Williams rouses students in U of L speech on social justice
Ray Spalding hopes to reach his potential as a junior
By Taylor Webster —
Few players have a higher ceiling than men’s basketball junior forward Ray Spalding. An athletic 6-foot-10, Spalding is the prototypical rim protector.
With the hype building around his stock, Spalding can’t just focus on one game.
“There isn’t one game I have highlighted on the schedule because I look forward to playing every game, one at a time,” Spalding said.
With the graduation of Mangok Mathiang and departure of Jaylen Johnson, this could be Spalding’s breakout season.
Last season, Spalding scored 200 points on 59 percent shooting and grabbed 188 rebounds. His 27 blocks were a career-high.
Spalding aims for consistency in 2017-18. In the offseason, he focused on two areas.
“I worked a lot on my shooting and weight lifting. I feel like I progressed in both fields and I will continue throughout the season,” Spalding said.
Now an upperclassman, Spalding has new responsibilities.
“I’ve stepped up by being more involved in every play and vocal on the court,” Spalding said.
With the fallout of former coach Rick Pitino, Spalding praised seniors Anas Mahmoud and Quentin Snider. He says their leadership has uplifted the team.
Spalding praised seniors Anas Mahmoud and Quentin Snider for their positivity and leadership through off-court attention.
“We definitely have come together through this adversity,” Spalding said. “It will help us tremendously when the season begins.”
Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal
Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal
