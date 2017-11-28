Ranking Lamar Jackson’s top 10 games

By Dalton Ray —

Lamar Jackson has had plenty of stat-stuffing, electrifying games during his time at U of L, but which were his best?

Honorable mention: Syracuse 2017

Stats: 270 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 111 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

In the middle of a winning streak, Louisville blew by the Orange 56-10. Jackson stayed on par for a typical game, finishing with more than 300 yards and four touchdowns.

10. Charlotte 2016

Stats: 286 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

Sure, Charlotte isn’t a Power Five team, but Jackson’s eight touchdown performance kicked off his Heisman campaign. His 48 points and eight touchdowns are both tied for NCAA records for a single game.

9. Virginia 2016

Stats: 361 passing yards, four touchdowns and 88 rushing yards

Jackson didn’t find the end zone on the ground, but shredded the Cavaliers through the air. The Cards escaped Virginia on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Jaylen Smith with under two minutes to play.

8. North Carolina 2017

Stats: 393 passing yards, three passing yards, 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns

Provoked before the game by a UNC linebacker, Jackson ruptured the Tar Heels in tune for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Three of his scores came in the fourth quarter to put away the Heels.

7. Boston College 2016

Stats: 231 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns

Jackson toyed with the Eagles, scoring on a 69-yard run 90 seconds into the game. He ended his day with a 53-yard run at the end of the third quarter.

6. Kentucky 2017

Stats: 216 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 156 rushing yards

Maybe not his best statistical game, but Jackson was nearly perfect the most recent Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Completing 71 percent of his passes, Jackson didn’t allow the Wildcats to come close in the 44-17 win.

5. Syracuse 2016

Stats: 411 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 199 rushing yards and four touchdowns

Known as “The Hurdle,” Jackson sprung on the national stage on the Friday night game against the Orange.

4. Kentucky 2015

Stats: 130 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 186 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

Tossed into the game down 21, Jackson led the Cardinals to 31-unanswered points. UK didn’t have an answer for Jackson as he danced for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback.

3. Texas A&M 2015

Stats: 227 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

Jackson stepped into national record books in the bowl win as one of only three players to have 200-plus passing and rushing yards in a bowl game.

2. Clemson 2016

Stats: 295 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 162 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

On the road against the national champions, Jackson nearly willed the Cardinals to a victory. Sacked five times in the game, Jackson put U of L in position to win on the final drive. Louisville came up just short, but Jackson stood toe-for-toe with one of the nation’s best defenses.

1. Florida State 2016

Stats: 216 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 146 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns

It’s hard to put together a more complete game than what Jackson’s showing No. 2 FSU. Against a defense littered with NFL talent, Jackson treated the Seminoles just like any other team. Jackson’s five touchdowns came in front of a record crowd at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal