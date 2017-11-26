Departing students prepare for December graduation

By Jordan Mills —

Commencement is a day most students have been awaiting since they began college. The occasion marks the achievements students have made in their college careers and allows fellow classmates, professors and loved ones to celebrate these accomplishments.

Senior Jayci Gibbs said she was looking forward to the upcoming graduation.

“I’m excited to have my family there. As a first-generation college graduate, it really means a lot to me because they have been the ones supporting me for these five and half years,” she said.

Continuing her education after high school was a big deal for Gibbs and her family. She said having a ceremony where they all can celebrate her success makes her feel more thankful.

Like many students approaching the last weeks of their college career, Cheyenne Hill is also feeling the overwhelming excitement for graduation. She says the anticipation has also been accompanied by anxiety and concern.

Hill said her biggest worries include when a student can pick up their cap and gown, where to park on graduation day, the location of the practice gym and the best time for her family to arrive and take their seats.

Hill said the university could ease her feelings of unawareness and anxiety with more information.

“I would love to have a meeting just to ask questions and talk,” Hill said.

Director of Planning and Operations in Undergraduate Affairs and Enrollment Management Joseph Dablow can answer these questions and more that students might ask.

“I think that graduation is the celebration of the bigger achievement. I don’t want to do anything to make someone feel like they need to be anxious or feel stressed by the ceremony,“ Dablow said.

The rehearsal dinner will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

“[the rehearsal] is helpful to people to get a lay of the land, tell the people that are coming to watch where to sit to get the best view,” Dablow said.

The commencement ceremony will take place on Dec. 15 at the KFC Yum! Center. Proceedings begin at 7 p.m. and are expected to last roughly two hours.

Dablow said it is important for attendees to allow ample time for parking and finding seats.

“Students are asked to be in the lineup room by 6:30, so that we can get the walk order set and organized for the procession,” Dablow said.

Photo Courtesy / U of L