Men’s basketball beats Bellarmine 72-57

By Taylor Webster —

In their final exhibition game, men’s basketball beat the Bellarmine Knights 72-57.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if that team won the (Division II) national championship,” interim head coach David Padgett said about the Knights.

Although the Cardinals pulled out the win, the Knights forced the Cardinals into 20 turnovers — uncharacteristic for an experience team.

“I knew this game was going to be like this,” Padgett said. “This team is well coached and well experienced.”

Junior Deng Adel led the team in points with 21 and also had seven rebounds. He brought the crowd to its feet with his impressive reverse-baseline dunk.

Senior Anas Mahmoud, nine points, led the team in rebounds with 11.

Coming off the bench, freshman Jordan Nwora added eight points and eight rebounds in the first half. Despite the sold showing, Nwora wants more.

“I think I need to continue to play hard and improve on my defense, especially since that is what we are known for at Louisville,” Nwora said.

Sophomore VJ King pitched in 14 points and senior Quentin Snider led the team with six assists.

Louisville didn’t let a stagnant offensive night didn’t affect their defense. Forcing 17 turnovers, the Cardinals kept a traditionally very good shooting team to 57 points.

The Cardinals play George Mason on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be shown on ESFC.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal