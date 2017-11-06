Kellie Young fired as lacrosse head coach

By Dalton Ray —

The Louisville lacrosse program is officially turning a new page. As first reported by The Cardinal, lacrosse coach Kellie Young has been fired. While TLC waited for confirmation, athletics was preparing a general release and did not return our messages.

The team was informed this afternoon in a team meeting.

Young was chosen by former athletic director Tom Jurich to start the program in 2007. Since last fall, 18 players have left the program.

The mass exodus of players isn’t the first bad publicity Young has faced while at U of L.

Known as a high-intensity coach, Young was accused by former players of being abusive in 2013.

In 2016, a former player filed a lawsuit against Young and saying she was hospitalized due to being overworked and the lacrosse staff “failed to provide satisfactory medical care.”

The mass loss of players is just the latest sting to hit the program. Before the 2017 season, three freshmen left the team. After the season, 10 more followed. In late October and early November, five more exited.

Reasons for the loss of players range from personal to “toxic off-field environment,” according to an anonymous source.

When reached for a comment on the situation, players either declined to comment or remain anonymous.

The university said over the weekend they are closely investigating the situation of lost players.

–This story will be updated

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal