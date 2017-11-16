Jordan Nwora adds shot ability off the bench

By Matt Bradshaw —

Nwora is pronounced WOR-uh, with a silent “n.”

Cardinal fans should want to make this distinction, as freshman Jordan Nwora has the potential to be a key contributor to the men’s basketball team this year.

Nwora hails from Buffalo, New York, where basketball runs in the family. His father, Alex, has been the head men’s basketball coach at Erie Community College in Buffalo since 1999.

Even though Nwora is the son of a coach, he has quickly learned the difference between high school and college ball.

“Everyone here is good. You can’t take any plays off or they’ll embarrass you. Playing with guys like Ray (Spalding), VJ (King), Anas (Mahmoud), (Quentin Snider), they’ll humble you real fast,” Nwora said.

As a junior in high school, Nwora averaged 23 points, 6.9 rebounds and 42 percent from the three in helping The Park School to a 23-3 record and its first state championship.

In addition to The Park School in Buffalo, Nwora also attended and played basketball for Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vermont. As a senior, Nwora scored over 500 points and averaged 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

ESPN ranked the 6-foot-8 freshman No. 54 due to his scoring ability and versatility.

With his height and a 215-pound frame, the New Yorker can be a vital asset off the bench for the Cardinals this year.

Jordan exhibited his potential in Louisville’s final exhibition game versus Bellarmine. In the first half, Nwora tallied eight points and eight rebounds.

Being from the northeast, Nwora has a certain game on his mind

“I’m from Buffalo and Syracuse is right around the corner,” said Nwora. “I’m excited to play against them.”

