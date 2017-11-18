Football marks senior day with demolition of Syracuse

By Matt Bradshaw —

On a rainy senior day, football (7-4) destroyed Syracuse (4-7) 56-10. The Cardinals had more than double total yards (727-335) as the Orange.

Senior running backs Reggie Bonnafon and Malik Williams combined for 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns in their final suit-up at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Lamar Jackson led the offense in his usual fashion: 270 passing yards, 111 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

First half

Jackson made a blazing 29-yard sprint through the middle of the field on the first play of the game. Williams immediately followed with a run of his own, rushing for a 46-yard touchdown and early 7-0 lead.

On Syracuse’s next drive, cornerback Jaire Alexander forced an interception. Jackson then completed a 19-yard pass to Jaylen Smith on the following possession, passing Chris Redman as Louisville’s all-time leader in total career yards.

Despite a shaky year, Louisville’s defense kept the Orange off the U of L side of the field.

Fifteen seconds into the second quarter, Jackson make an impressive 43-yard run down the field for a touchdown.

One possession later, Jackson lobbed to hometown hero Bonnafon for a 33-yard rushing score and 21-3 lead.

Heavy rain persisted throughout the contest, leading to a 43-minute weather delay in the second quarter.

After the delay, Jackson completed a 72-yard pass to Smith and 34-yard pass to Bonnafon for a pair of touchdowns. Louisville led 35-3 at the half.

Second half

The third quarter saw Williams dominate. The senior ran for two touchdowns with 110 rushing yards combined. Jackson added a 19-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the score to 49-3

Freshman quarterback Jawon Pass completed a 29-yard pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dez Fitzpatrick received the pass, setting a record for most receiving touchdowns by a freshman (eight). The final score read 56-10.

Football faces Kentucky in their final regular season game on Nov. 25 at 12 p.m.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal