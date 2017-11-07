Faculty Senate votes to suspend paralegal program

By Makayla Gross —

The main topic discussed at the Nov. 1 faculty senate meeting was the suspension of the university’s paralegal program.

Previously, students pursuing a major in criminal justice, law or political science could choose to do paralegal studies through the department of political science.

Faculty members were given the chance to present arguments for and against closure.

The senate asked the criminal justice and law schools to absorb the program, but they declined. After much debate, the senate voted to suspend the program until further notice.

Jonathan Fuller, academic vice president of SGA, told senators that students are concerned about course fees. He said because the fees are not explained on syllabi, many students don’t know what they are paying for.

During the meeting, the SGA also pushed for a more interactive advising system, as some problems with the current system have arisen.

Keith Sherman, executive director of U of L’s Foundation, said the foundation reformed to put U of L first. He said being under audits for 884 days prompted the change.

Part of this change includes the appointing new board members and senior leadership, which he said gives a fresh perspective. Sherman said the foundation strives to find safe, reliable financial support for the university by accepting donations.

“The foundation has spent more money than it’s made,” said Sherman.

The U of L Foundation’s tasked to stay beholden to the university, financially supporting it through donations and fundraising.

The next faculty senate meeting is Dec. 6.