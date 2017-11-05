Emina Ekic named ACC Co-Freshman of the Year

By Dalton Ray —

Women’s soccer Emina Ekic is the ACC’s Co-Freshman of the Year alongside North Carolina’s Alessia Russo. The homegrown talent is the first Cardinal to win a major ACC award.

Ekic started all 17 matches for U of L and led Louisville in scoring with 17 points. Her stellar freshman outing also landed her a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.

The freshman had two game-winning goals for the Cards and finished in the top 10 of the ACC in goals, points and shots.

Coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes gushed over her talented freshman.

“It is a very well deserved honor and I am excited to watch her continue to flourish over the next three years,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “She is completely dedicated to being the best soccer player, teammate and person that she can be. She is truly a pleasure to coach.”

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal