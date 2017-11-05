- North Carolina muzzles field hockey, claims 20th ACC title
- Madison Hoover and Julia Schmuckler leave lacrosse program
- McFerran’s 18 saves propels field hockey to first ever ACC championship appearance
- U of L hires new CFO
- Ragsdale rescues field hockey with late goal to advance to ACC semis
- Details hidden in new foundation, university agreement
- Jurich’s attorney threatens to sue U of L, demands fair settlement
- Sixteen lacrosse players have left the program in the past year
- Postel: Jurich bullied senior leadership, damaged U of L
- U of L promised transparency, but gave us obscurity
Emina Ekic named ACC Co-Freshman of the Year
By Dalton Ray —
Women’s soccer Emina Ekic is the ACC’s Co-Freshman of the Year alongside North Carolina’s Alessia Russo. The homegrown talent is the first Cardinal to win a major ACC award.
Ekic started all 17 matches for U of L and led Louisville in scoring with 17 points. Her stellar freshman outing also landed her a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.
The freshman had two game-winning goals for the Cards and finished in the top 10 of the ACC in goals, points and shots.
Coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes gushed over her talented freshman.
“It is a very well deserved honor and I am excited to watch her continue to flourish over the next three years,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “She is completely dedicated to being the best soccer player, teammate and person that she can be. She is truly a pleasure to coach.”
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal