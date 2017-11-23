Campus mental health resources aren’t helping students

By Huda Jabbar —

Entering the University of Louisville, like any other college, we were bombarded with skits, lectures, flyers and emails that discussed the mental health resources available to us on campus. These resources were seen as a cushion to some, but to others they were a necessity in the transition from high school to college.

But the harsh reality for these students is that mental health services on our campus are sparse, at times dysfunctional and are unable to help students with more serious problems.

If you were to call the counseling center you would be told that you cannot make an appointment and could be put on a waitlist. Although the center does take walk-ins, most students don’t have time to wait in an office for hours to get help.

If you do manage to make an appointment, which usually must be made two months in advance, and still feel comfortable enough to go to the counseling center, the center will try to “fix your problem” in 10 sessions or less. This makes the student feel rushed.

Another problem with the counseling center is that most counselors are not trained to deal with more serious mental issues but are there for more common everyday stresses.

If a student has a serious issue they need medication for, they can be referred to the psychiatric center on campus. Although this sounds like a great resource, students can be denied help if the center considers their issues are too serious.

This system leaves students with serious issues unable to get the inexpensive health services offered here, leaving them isolated with what seems like no solution.

It also leaves students with less serious issues feeling as though the counseling center is too busy dealing with “real problems” to deal with theirs.

U of L mental health resources need to be increased. Students should never be turned down on their journey to find help.

Students should be able to get immediate or almost immediate counseling where their problems feel important. If U of L does not increase its mental resources it could be detrimental to many students on campus.