Brief: Interviews underway for next COO

By Joseph Lyell —

Interim Associate Vice President of Human Resources John Elliot said that interviews have begun in the search for the next Chief Operating Officer of the university at Nov. 13’s Staff Senate meeting,

“We have a pool of very good, qualified candidates.” Elliot said.

Two have already been interviewed and more will be interviewed later this month. Recommendations for Interim President Greg Postel will come from the search committee by the end of November.

Elliot was not available for comments on the search.

Louisville’s most recent COO was Harlan Sands, who left the school for a position at University of Pennsylvania in January. Lee Smith has been serving as interim COO since.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal