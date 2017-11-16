- Brief: Interviews underway for next COO
- Presidential search listening tour still not scheduled as December deadline looms
- New Human Resources policies concern staff
- Kent School helps battle turnover in child welfare workforce
- Students want a say in real estate deals
- Hines-Allen and Durr swell expectations for women’s basketball
- Men’s basketball must learn on the fly in 2017-18
- Former CFO files lawsuit over termination
- Pan-African department hosts “Take a Knee” discussion
- Rhonda Williams rouses students in U of L speech on social justice
Brief: Interviews underway for next COO
By Joseph Lyell —
Interim Associate Vice President of Human Resources John Elliot said that interviews have begun in the search for the next Chief Operating Officer of the university at Nov. 13’s Staff Senate meeting,
“We have a pool of very good, qualified candidates.” Elliot said.
Two have already been interviewed and more will be interviewed later this month. Recommendations for Interim President Greg Postel will come from the search committee by the end of November.
Elliot was not available for comments on the search.
Louisville’s most recent COO was Harlan Sands, who left the school for a position at University of Pennsylvania in January. Lee Smith has been serving as interim COO since.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal
About Joseph Lyell
Related Posts
Latest News
- Brief: Interviews underway for next COO
By Joseph Lyell — Interim Associate Vice President of Human...
- Kylie Shook’s steps in 2017-18 after building momentum late last season
By Matt Bradshaw and Dalton Ray– As a freshman, Kylie...
- Jordan Nwora adds shot ability off the bench
By Matt Bradshaw — Nwora is pronounced WOR-uh, with a...
- Presidential search listening tour still not scheduled as December deadline looms
By Shelby Brown– While the U of L presidential search...
- New Human Resources policies concern staff
By Joseph Lyell — At Nov. 13th’s Staff Senate meeting,...
- Kent School helps battle turnover in child welfare workforce
By Joseph Lyell — U of L’s Kent School of...
- Deng Adel: From second option to top dog
By Conner Farrell and Dalton Ray — With the loss...
- Brief: Interviews underway for next COO
By Joseph Lyell — Interim Associate Vice President of...
- Kylie Shook’s steps in 2017-18 after building momentum late last season
By Matt Bradshaw and Dalton Ray– As a freshman,...
- Jordan Nwora adds shot ability off the bench
By Matt Bradshaw — Nwora is pronounced WOR-uh, with...
- What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist
BRUH. If you don’t believe in treating all...
- October 29, 2015
- 102
- ‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up
MORE: Read this article in Albanian. Laijmifundit.al, Telegrafi.com and Digjitale.com all adapted Louisvillecardinal.com’s coverage. By Simon...
- May 13, 2013
- 33
- Updated: Hackers steal university employee tax info
By Shelby Brown– Although university police first received a report...
- April 5, 2017
- 25
- Ilya Chernyavskiy says:
- Ilya Chernyavskiy says: