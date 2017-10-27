Veteran White team beats First-Year Red Team 96-64

Taylor Webster —

Men’s basketball played their second Red-White intrasquad scrimmage Oct. 27. The more experienced White team won 96-64.

“I think we played well,” senior captain Anas Mahmoud said. “The White team was more in sync but the Red team competed — specifically in the second half.”

Mahmoud finished with 21 points and a team-high seven blocks.

Junior Deng Adel also scored 21 points and added four assists and rebounds. Sophomore VJ King and freshman Malik Williams both ended with double-doubles.

“I played pretty well,” King said. “I rebounded well that was my focus for this scrimmage because I didn’t rebound well in the last scrimmage. I shot the ball well too.”

Senior captain Quentin Snider came out ready to play, finishing with 16 points and 13 assists.

“I think the team is going to be very special,” Snider said. “They played great tonight, and the Red team has a lot of potential to be really good.”

Interim head coach David Padgett was satisfied with his team’s play, but he said the team needs to get better defensively.

“I don’t know if we’ve had this much offensive talent collectively in teams I’ve been a part of here—we need to get better at defense though,” Padgett said.

The team will play its first exhibition game Oct. 30 against Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m.