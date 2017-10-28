Three takeaways from men’s basketball’s second intrasquad scrimmage

By Micah Brown —

As the White team defeated the Red team 96-64, fans had the opportunity to see a preview of men’s basketball’s starting five this season.

The White team, composed of Ray Spalding, Deng Adel, Anas Mahmoud, VJ King, Quentin Snider and Jo Griffin overwhelmed the Red team, which was composed of all freshmen. All six players for the White team reached double digits in scoring, while Snider recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 assists.

1. Malik Williams will be an asset to this team off the bench

While there was not too many positives for the Red team, forward Malik Williams recorded 11 rebounds and 21 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc. Having a 6-foot-11 front court player that can score inside and out isn’t something every team can claim.

2. Leadership should not be an issue

The loss of last year’s leading-scorer Donovan Mitchell should not slow down this year’s basketball team. Even with a new head coach, there is no lack of experience or leadership qualities that exists in this year’s potential starting five.

King will finally have the opportunity to embrace an elevated role on the team, but Mahmoud, Spalding, Adel and Snider are no strangers to leadership roles a squad that is chalk-full of talent.

3. The team’s length and size will create many difficult matchups for opponents

With seven players over 6-foot-7, four being 6-foot-10 or taller, the Cards will be able to possess a height advantage against much of their opposition this season.

Mahmoud’s length showed scrimmage, recording 12 points in the paint as well as a game-high seven blocks. The length and athleticism of the front court combined with the speed and agility of the back court players will cause opponents problems all year.

