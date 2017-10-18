Potential Kentucky abortion ban unconstitutional

– An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the bill sponsor as Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson. The Cardinal regrets the error.

By Shelby Brown–

Republican State representative Dan Johnson of Mt. Washington pre-filed a bill Oct. 9 seeking to criminalize abortion. If the bill were to become law, doctors could be charged with fetal homicide — a felony.

Women’s healthcare is constantly under attack, even with abortion being a legal and safe procedure. This year alone, Governor Matt Bevin has signed two anti-abortion laws. Under the legislation, abortions after 20 weeks are forbidden and women seeking an abortion must view a mandatory ultrasound while the doctor describes the fetus in detail.

The bill is unconstitutional. The argument to strip women of their rights to make decisions about their own bodies is unconstitutional.

We can see a trend in anti-choice legislation. And it’s generally always by old, religious white men.

Imposing your religious beliefs onto another person is unconstitutional. Religion shouldn’t be taken into account when drafting the laws of the land.

As an escort at the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, I’ve seen first-hand the religious protestors blocking the sidewalk, displaying gory and medically inaccurate signs and shouting at patients. Without knowing why the woman is going into the clinic, abuses are shouted and personal space is invaded.

It doesn’t matter why she’s getting an abortion. If a woman is pregnant and doesn’t want to be pregnant anymore, stipulations by men, who will never have to carry children, shouldn’t impede her choices.

