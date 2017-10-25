Jurich’s attorney threatens to sue U of L, demands fair settlement

By Kyeland Jackson —

Though the university fired former Athletic Director Tom Jurich, it’s not the last they’ll hear from him.

Jurich’s lawyers threatened to sue the university Wednesday, asking the university reach a fair settlement with Jurich. Sheryl Snyder, the attorney representing Jurich, said the firm could have up to 10 years to reach a settlement and are in “no hurry” to negotiate a deal with U of L.

“Ultimately there would be a lawsuit filed for breach of contract if, between now and then, the university does not make us a satisfactory offer,” Snyder sad.

Jurich was fired for cause after an FBI investigation alleged U of L men’s basketball team staffers partnered with an adidas employee to bribe a recruit. In response, U of L fired Jurich, Rick Pitino and assistant men’s basketball coach Jordan Fair.

Interim President Greg Postel’s letter firing Jurich blasted the former athletic director, calling him a bully and alleging he tried to hide contract deals he negotiated with former president James Ramsey for his own benefit. Snyder refuted those claims and criticized Postel’s language in his letter.

“The gratuitous allegation that Tom [Jurich] is a bully is simply over the top and not true,” Snyder said. “Ultimately there would be a lawsuit filed for breach of contract if, between now and then, the university does not make us a satisfactory offer.”

Snyder said he believes Jurich is entitled to “every penny” of his contract, which he says promises severance pay if Jurich is fired for cause. But Postel’s Oct. 20 letter asked Jurich forfeit compensation, benefits and incentives under his contract.

