Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular lights up Iroquois Park

By Laurel Slaughter–

Looking for something festive to do this Halloween season? The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, held at Iroquois Park, is an event that you don’t want to miss. With 5,000 carved and decorated pumpkins lined up along a quarter mile trail, you will hardly believe your eyes.

Louisville’s artistic talent shines bright as you walk through the park and observe pumpkins covered in cartoons, portraits, murals and more. This year, the theme of the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is “A-Z,” with a different category for each letter of the alphabet. From Alice in Wonderland to Zombies, and everything in between, you won’t be disappointed. These orange works of art are adorned with an unbelievable amount of detail that is sure to leave you in awe. The journey through The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is nearly dream-like.

The ambiance is amplified by twinkling green lights that cover the tree tops as well as music that corresponds with the different categories. The best time to go see this incredible display is during the week so that you can avoid any crowds or long lines and you can take your time admiring each piece of artwork and getting the best pictures.

There is still ample time to plan a trip to see The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular as it doesn’t conclude until Nov. 2 and it is open 7 days a week. Tickets are inexpensive and conveniently purchasable online. This unique display is certainly worth seeing.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter/ The Louisville Cardinal